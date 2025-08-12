Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

Hell Yeah, Another Blizzard Union

Members of Blizzard’s Story and Franchise Development team have unionized with the Communications Workers of America

3:48 PM EDT on August 12, 2025

Shutterstock
3Comments

Workers on Blizzard’s Story and Franchise Development team unionized Tuesday, parent union Communications Workers of America announced. According to the CWA, this makes them the “first in-house cinematic, animation, and narrative studio to form a union in the North American game industry.”

The new union is made up of 160 workers from Blizzard’s animation, in-house cinematic, and narrative teams, alongside series archivists and historians. “These workers are setting the standard for animation, cinematics, and storytelling across the video game industry, creating the breathtaking cutscenes, trailers, and other narrative content that fans have come to love,” said CWA Local 9510 President Jason Justice in a press release.  

“I’m excited that we have joined together in forming a union to protect my colleagues from things like misguided policies and instability as a result of layoffs,” said organizing committee member and cinematic producer John Giarratana, continuing, “I think that organizing gives us an opportunity to make our workplace better and safer.”

CWA says that Blizzard owner Microsoft has recognized the union, in accordance with the labor neutrality policy the company agreed to in 2022. In July 2024, 500 workers on Blizzard-owned World of Warcraft formed a union that they called “the largest wall-to-wall union at a Microsoft-owned studio,” alongside Blizzard QA workers in Austin. Other studios across Microsoft have also unionized in recent years, including at Bethesda, ZeniMax Online Studios, and ZeniMax QA, the latter of which finally reached a contract in May after nearly two years of bargaining. Unionized workers at Raven Studios reached a contract with Microsoft earlier this month.

In July, Microsoft laid off 9000 workers, with gaming divisions the hardest hit. These layoffs came on the heels of the company axing 6000 jobs in May. ZeniMax QA workers told Aftermath they were given no warning about the July layoffs, and CWA president Claude Cummings Jr said in a statement that “We are deeply disappointed in Microsoft’s decision to lay off thousands more workers, including union-represented CWA members, at a time when the company is prospering.”

Update 8/12/25, 4:10pm--Added the number of members in the new union.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod
@rcmacleod@rcmacleod.bsky.social

Editor and co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

News

Unionized Workers At Arkane, A Microsoft-Owned Studio, Demand That Microsoft Divest From Israel’s ‘Sinister Project For Gaza’

"We think that Microsoft has no place being accomplice of a genocide"

August 12, 2025
Anime

New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt’s Episode About A Cat Named After A Vibrator Gave Me Emotional Damage

Vibe, you will always be famous.

August 12, 2025
Video Games

I Bloody Love The Drifter

A homage to Lucasarts, John Carpenter and so much more

August 11, 2025
Interview

How Anime Critics At IGN Navigate The Complex, Score-Obsessed Discourse

"Common IGN L /Rare IGN W”

August 11, 2025
Video Games

Recommending Books Is The Best Part Of Tiny Bookshop

Forget The Lorax, kid; it's time for classic architecture

August 11, 2025
See all posts