Buy Our ‘Destroy AI’ T-Shirt

1:00 PM EDT on May 6, 2025

8Comments

We've added a new t-shirt to our merch store today. Our Destroy AI tee, illustrated for Aftermath by artist Kim Hu, is available now in two colours.

Wanna support human workers and human artists? Buy a shirt!

Luke Plunkett
Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

