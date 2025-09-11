OK, But You Do Know You’re Eulogizing Charlie Kirk, Right?

Yesterday afternoon, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a stop on his “American Comeback” tour at Utah Valley University. He died shortly after. In the 24 hours that followed, liberal news networks, publications, and politicians have tripped over themselves to eulogize Kirk, with the New York Times’ Ezra Klein claiming that Kirk was “practicing politics the right way,” while California podcaster-in-chief Gavin Newsom said "the best way to honor Charlie's memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse.”

After MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd noted, quite reasonably, that "hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions,” the network fired him. The New York Yankees, neither a publication nor a politician, held a moment of silence for Kirk.

These are just a handful of examples. Conspicuously, many such teary-eyed odes neglect to quote or substantially discuss the views of the man himself. So – to help other pundits craft their eulogies for a man who died on the same day as a school shooting in a country with hundreds of mass shootings per year, the latest of which is receiving vastly less attention than Kirk’s – here’s Charlie Kirk, in his own words:

Charlie Kirk on gun violence:

Charlie Kirk on empathy:

this what bro had to say about empathy so don’t give him any pic.twitter.com/xeUQ3kYMUf — fortunate ramen (@FortunateRamen) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk on George Floyd:

“Let him rest in peace”



Here’s Charlie Kirk letting George Floyd ‘rest in peace’ pic.twitter.com/MNkARgvwYK — Ego 🍔 // 🦋 (@TrussEgo) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk on trans people:

Charlie Kirk declares that "the transgender thing happening in America" is "a throbbing middle finger to God" and then proceeds to deadname Lia Thomas and tell her "you're an abomination to God" while the congregation applauds. pic.twitter.com/bHKTkoYmuN — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 11, 2023

Charlie Kirk on gay people:

While criticizing YouTuber Ms. Rachel for quoting “love your neighbor” to defend celebrating pride month, Charlie Kirk quoted a Bible verse used to justify stoning gay people “to death.”



Kirk called the stoning verse, “God’s perfect law when it comes to sexual matters.” pic.twitter.com/2b5oHQLmy3 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 11, 2024

Charlie Kirk on women:

@independent Conservative activist Charlie Kirk told a 14-year-old girl her main reason to attend college should be to find a husband. The founder of Turning Point USA was speaking at his recent Young Women's Leadership Summit in Grapevine, Texas, when a high school freshman asked for his "pros and cons" on attending college, mentioning her aspiration for a career in political journalism. Kirk, who dropped out of community college in Chicago, responded by advocating for the "MRS degree." "We should bring back the celebration of MRS degrees," he said. An ‘MRS Degree’ is a slang term for someone who attends a university to find a spouse and become a Mrs. Click the link in bio for more 🔗 ♬ original sound - Independent - Independent

Charlie Kirk on Black pilots:

Charlie Kirk on Martin Luther King Jr:

The deification of MLK and his proto-DEI ideology marks the exact moment that the progress of black America goes sideways. Their cities disintegrate. Their families collapse. Educational progress stagnates. They become enormously dependent on government support. Crime explodes… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2024

Charlie Kirk on immigration:

Charlie Kirk on the great replacement conspiracy theory:

Charlie Kirk on abortion:

Charlie Kirk on Gaza:

Charlie Kirk on a whole bunch of other stuff, over the course of just the past few days:

HOLY SH*T 🚨 Charlie Kirk drops the 🎤 by saying Islam is NOT compatible with Western values 💯



Sharia Law should be ABOLISHED immediately



JESUS CHRIST IS KING. PERIOD pic.twitter.com/sxNm3ydeYa — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) September 9, 2025

The left accuses conservatives of "racializing" the death of Iryna Zarutska, while literally making sure to capitalize the word "Black" while not capitalizing the other, inferior color of white.



They are a pack of liars who have racialized quite literally everything in America… pic.twitter.com/swvb3XwjGt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 10, 2025

🚨 JUST IN — CHARLIE KIRK: "WHITE individuals are more likely to be attacked, especially per capita, by BLACK individuals in this country."



"The narrative they have pushed for in the past ten years that there is a relentless assault against black people on behalf of white… pic.twitter.com/EG7AEZyrlp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 9, 2025

Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America. https://t.co/p3EsmCNQuj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2025

This is to say nothing of Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, and its watchlist of professors, which resulted in nearly a decade of harassment disproportionately directed at women, queer people, and people of color.

In a sane nation, our most visible figures and venerable institutions wouldn’t be attempting to canonize a man who made his name spewing hate and laundering fascist talking points. But Kirk knew how to cozy up to power and work the algorithm – the only two skills you need to gain influence in a landscape where viewership, as opposed to expertise or a legitimate desire to better your community, is king. This is a system that makes monsters, encourages them to run rampant, and then scratches its head at the carnage they’ve caused. It is ill-equipped to grapple with the age-old adage “what goes around comes around,” because that would require accepting a measure of culpability.

Yesterday, many saw images of gruesome violence in their algorithmically generated feeds. Some expressed outrage, acting as though this was an anomaly, and perhaps it was. Perhaps they have not spent the past almost-two years opening Twitter, Bluesky, Instagram or whatever else and being greeted by images of charred Palestinian children. Maybe the endless stream of unspeakable darkness has made them numb. Or maybe, like many pundits and elected officials, they are aware of the horrors visited upon Gaza, but to them, those are acceptable losses – bodies, but not real people. State violence is the background hum of this country, after all. It does not count as the “political violence” so many politicians and pundits rushed to decry yesterday.

Kirk’s death, like much of his life, took place on a stage. Despite the artificiality of such a setting, that makes him more real to some Americans – and clearly to those eulogizing him. More real than the Democratic lawmaker and her husband who were killed just a few months ago. More real than the 11 people killed last week by the US government in what was almost certainly an illegal strike on a boat in the Caribbean. More real than tens of thousands – or, more likely, hundreds of thousands – of Palestinian civilians.

Kirk’s violent rhetoric helped shape this world, and yet, it has been deemed “civil” by those on both sides of the political divide. This is the mark of a sick society, one that is perfectly fine with an unconscionable body count as long as none of the disfigured, barely recognizable faces are ones we know from a screen. Some of the pundits fake-crying for Kirk probably found his views privately appalling. Again, networks made the deliberate choice to shy away from engaging with the substance of his debates. They were almost certainly aware, at least on some level, of the kinds of things he regularly said. But that didn’t matter. They had to put on a show. The show, after all, is what keeps the meat grinder that is America moving, and it must – at all costs – go on.