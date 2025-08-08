Skip to Content
Video Games

Good For Digital Foundry

'We answer to nobody but you, the audience'

8:40 PM EDT on August 7, 2025

2Comments

In this age of mass layoffs, consolidation and site closures, it's rare to get a good video games media story, so let's treasure this one: Digital Foundry, the internet's premiere frames-per-second nerds, have bought their way to freedom.

Having first been founded all the way back in 2004, DF content started appearing on Eurogamer in 2007, then they were bought by the Gamer Network (Eurogamer's parent company) before Eurogamer in turn was purchased by IGN in 2024.

With IGN having issues of its own lately, the team at DF announced earlier today that with the help of Gamer Network founder Rupert Loman they had bought their shares out from Ziff Davis (who owns IGN) and were, for the first time since being purchased by Eurogamer, a fully independent outlet.

This rules! In a short statement posted to accompany the video below, DF say "We [now] answer to nobody but you, the audience. We are fully independent, we’re proud of that, we think it’s the future of games media".

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

