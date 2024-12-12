- Hammer (Sledge)
- Acoustic Guitar
- Mandolin
- Putter
- Shovel (Full-sized)
- Lead Pipe
- Pliers On A Long Stick
- Hammer (Regular)
- Butt Of Any Gun
- Plunger
- Umbrella
- Violin
- Pliers On A Short Stick
- Bone Shaped Club
- Candlestick (Two Handed)
- Wrench
- Broom (Push)
- Flute
- Frying Pan
- Saucepan
- Crowbar
- Wooden Spoon (Curved)
- Wooden Spoon (Squared Off)
- Small Shovel
- Dustpan
- Shower Brush
- Violin Bow
- Pickax (Large)
- Saucepan
- Bell (Hand)
- Pickax (Handheld)
- Mess Kit
- Broom (Whisk)
- Truncheon
- This Weird Kind Of Fork Thing
- Candlestick (Handheld)
- Bottle
- Some Kind Of Fly Swatter
- Torch (Lit) (Note: Does not set person on fire)
- Torch (Unlit)
- Paint Brush
- Horse Brush
- Cane
- Roman Bust (Note: Can be picked up but cannot be used as a weapon, which it should be)
Underexplained Lists
Objects To Hit Fascists With In Indiana Jones, Ranked
I've been playing Indiana Jones and The Great Circle and have constructed a ranking internally.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Aftermath
See all posts
The Problem With Red Dead Redemption 2’s Horse Testicles
"There's too many of them"
Is It A Trailer Or An Ad
Rebekah Valentine assigned me this blog
SHOP
Buy Aftermath Merch!
You can buy hoodies, shirts, hats, bags and more to support your favorite worker-owned video games website.
Operations Manager Is Actually A Very Cool Video Game Job, But So Is Being A Hades Voice Actor
'Operations is sort of an invisible discipline in games'
Short Trip Is A Tiny Game Where A Cat Drives A Train
And also rings the bell