Underexplained Lists

Objects To Hit Fascists With In Indiana Jones, Ranked

I've been playing Indiana Jones and The Great Circle and have constructed a ranking internally.

1:02 PM EST on December 12, 2024

Indiana Jones and his eyes are lit in that very specific way that they do in the movie.

Indiana Jones, either before or after hitting a guy with something. Credit: MachineGames

  1. Hammer (Sledge)
  2. Acoustic Guitar
  3. Mandolin
  4. Putter
  5. Shovel (Full-sized)
  6. Lead Pipe
  7. Pliers On A Long Stick
  8. Hammer (Regular)
  9. Butt Of Any Gun
  10. Plunger
  11. Umbrella
  12. Violin
  13. Pliers On A Short Stick
  14. Bone Shaped Club
  15. Candlestick (Two Handed)
  16. Wrench
  17. Broom (Push)
  18. Flute
  19. Frying Pan
  20. Saucepan
  21. Crowbar
  22. Wooden Spoon (Curved)
  23. Wooden Spoon (Squared Off)
  24. Small Shovel
  25. Dustpan
  26. Shower Brush
  27. Violin Bow
  28. Pickax (Large)
  29. Saucepan
  30. Bell (Hand)
  31. Pickax (Handheld)
  32. Mess Kit
  33. Broom (Whisk)
  34. Truncheon
  35. This Weird Kind Of Fork Thing
  36. Candlestick (Handheld)
  37. Bottle
  38. Some Kind Of Fly Swatter
  39. Torch (Lit) (Note: Does not set person on fire)
  40. Torch (Unlit)
  41. Paint Brush
  42. Horse Brush
  43. Cane
  44. Roman Bust (Note: Can be picked up but cannot be used as a weapon, which it should be)

