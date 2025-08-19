Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

OK History, That’s Enough Rhyming For One Day

Another Dante's Inferno action game was not on my bingo card for this year, or... life

4:31 PM EDT on August 19, 2025

Jyamma Games
3Comments

It is 2025, and someone just announced an action game based on 14th century narrative poem The Divine Comedy, the first part of which is Dante’s Inferno. This is not to be confused with EA’s 2010 action game, Dante’s Inferno, an idea so unlikely that I remain shocked it ever came to fruition. And now it’s happening again, completely independently of EA’s cult classic.

La Divina Commedia, which made its debut today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, bills itself as "a dark fantasy ARPG with hack and slash elements inspired by the famous masterpiece opera by Dante." It’s in development at Italian studio Jyamma Games, which previously released an action Soulslike called Enotria: The Last Song. For now, there’s no release date.

This on the same day that Rod Fergusson, BioShock Infinite’s famed “closer,” returned to the series as franchise head following reports of a troubled decade-long development cycle. And of course La Divina Commedia made its debut during one of Geoff Keighley's announcement smorgasbords, which might be the greatest anachronism of all. What year is it again? I guess sometime between 2010 and 2013, depending on how you’re counting.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson
@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

Big Gamescom Trailers Cost Up To $520,000 To Show, And Other Fun Facts

Hope it was worth it!

August 19, 2025
News

History Doesn’t Repeat, But It Often Rhymes

There’s always a lighthouse, there’s always a man (Rod Fergusson), there’s always a city

August 19, 2025
Video Games

Curling Up With A Sandwich, A Warm Drink And Mafia: The Old Country

'I'm genuinely wistful for a good 'ol 7/10, last-days-of -summer video game'

August 18, 2025
Video Games

Come On, Guys

Nobody is forcing Hideo Kojima and a host of industry luminaries to attend a Saudi sportswashing conference. And yet!

August 18, 2025
Podcasts

Despite What NYT, WaPo, And Vanity Fair Seem To Think, We Still Need Critics

"You’re ceding that process to people who do not have experience or training or standards"

August 15, 2025
See all posts