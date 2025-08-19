OK History, That’s Enough Rhyming For One Day

It is 2025, and someone just announced an action game based on 14th century narrative poem The Divine Comedy, the first part of which is Dante’s Inferno. This is not to be confused with EA’s 2010 action game, Dante’s Inferno, an idea so unlikely that I remain shocked it ever came to fruition. And now it’s happening again, completely independently of EA’s cult classic.

La Divina Commedia, which made its debut today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, bills itself as "a dark fantasy ARPG with hack and slash elements inspired by the famous masterpiece opera by Dante." It’s in development at Italian studio Jyamma Games, which previously released an action Soulslike called Enotria: The Last Song. For now, there’s no release date.

This on the same day that Rod Fergusson, BioShock Infinite’s famed “closer,” returned to the series as franchise head following reports of a troubled decade-long development cycle. And of course La Divina Commedia made its debut during one of Geoff Keighley's announcement smorgasbords, which might be the greatest anachronism of all. What year is it again? I guess sometime between 2010 and 2013, depending on how you’re counting.