You Could Play Messenger Right Now, There’s Nothing Stopping You

Messenger is a very small game made by abeto where you play as a kid on an alien planet, meeting the people who live on it and running some mailperson errands. It's got a wonderful art style, and pretty much any of you can play it right now, for free, since it's a browser game. It even works on phones!

When I've said previously that I like small sandboxes, this is exactly what I mean. You get access to an entire planet here, but the planet is comically small, around the size of a bigger game's city block, to the point where you can see the curvature just metres in front of you, and you can traverse it in a matter of minutes.

You very quickly get to know every square inch, and every square inch has a lovely lived-in amount of detail, so in no time at all this little planet starts to feel like home. And in a nice touch, you’re not alone; it’s got a very basic form of multiplayer, so popping in and out of the game are other messengers from around the world, who you can communicate with via emoji and just generally follow around and hang out with.

I would have paid $20 for this on Steam; the fact you can just fuck around with it for free in a browser is wild. Stop reading a website and go play it!

