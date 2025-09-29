Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

You Could Play Messenger Right Now, There’s Nothing Stopping You

A browser game!

7:55 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

1Comments

Messenger is a very small game made by abeto where you play as a kid on an alien planet, meeting the people who live on it and running some mailperson errands. It's got a wonderful art style, and pretty much any of you can play it right now, for free, since it's a browser game. It even works on phones!

When I've said previously that I like small sandboxes, this is exactly what I mean. You get access to an entire planet here, but the planet is comically small, around the size of a bigger game's city block, to the point where you can see the curvature just metres in front of you, and you can traverse it in a matter of minutes. 

You very quickly get to know every square inch, and every square inch has a lovely lived-in amount of detail, so in no time at all this little planet starts to feel like home. And in a nice touch, you’re not alone; it’s got a very basic form of multiplayer, so popping in and out of the game are other messengers from around the world, who you can communicate with via emoji and just generally follow around and hang out with.

I would have paid $20 for this on Steam; the fact you can just fuck around with it for free in a browser is wild. Stop reading a website and go play it!

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

The Lift Turns Household Chores Into Sci-Fi

Prey x Home Improvement

September 29, 2025
Podcasts

Do We Really Need A Deus Ex Remaster?

We have Deus Ex at home

September 26, 2025
Video Games

A Warm Welcome To Nintendo Of America’s New President & CEO

He wants to dance with somebody

September 25, 2025
News

New Coalition Seeks To Help Palestinian Game Developers ‘Speak Loudly’ Through Games

Palestinian Voices in Games aims to ‘push against the dehumanisation of Palestinians’

September 25, 2025
Video Games

Playing Is This Seat Taken? Feels Different When You Live In DC

Trump's takeover of DC has changed what it means to exist in public

September 25, 2025
See all posts