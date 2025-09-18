Skip to Content
Meta Spent Billions On AI So Mark Zuckerberg Could Look Like A Dipshit In Front Of Millions Of People

10:24 PM EDT on September 17, 2025

5Comments

Meta had a big live show today, where it unveiled several pairs of glasses, some of them costing $800. Why so much? Because they're imbued with the power of AI, a technology so magical that CEO Mark Zuckerberg got to look like a huge fuckin idiot on stage not once, but multiple times during the event.

These new glasses (and updates to existing ones) are supposedly designed to make the wearer's life easier by letting them constantly talk to an anthropomorphized auto-correct. But at several points during the event the glasses--which make every person wearing them look like they're about to get stuffed in a locker--either failed to do what they were asked, hung or just broke down completely.

Here, for example, is an attempt to make a steak sauce using the power of AI:

And here, in another showcase of the unlimited potential of artificial intelligence being worn on your face, is an attempt at making a video call:

Even the stuff that did work--because it was pre-recorded--made everyone involved look like the worst people in a room, any room, at any time:

Meta has so far spent billions on AI technology, and plans to spend a further $600 billion in the next three years.

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

