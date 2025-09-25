A Warm Welcome To Nintendo Of America’s New President & CEO

There have been some changes at the top of Nintendo of America today, with President Doug Bowser announcing that he'll be stepping down in December after six years in the role.

He'll be replaced as President by Devon Pritchard, formerly Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Communications, who becomes the first woman to hold the title in the subsidiary company's 45-year history. She's been at Nintendo of America since 2006.

Tucked in amongst these announcements on Nintendo's investor relations site, though, is the accompanying news that Satoru Shibata, who currently holds a number of marketing and publisher relations titles, will now also be taking on the role of Nintendo of America CEO.

You may remember Shibata from his excellent 3DS collection:

Or, via Tiny Cartridge:

