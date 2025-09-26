Lawyers Look To Consolidate Dozens Of Roblox Child Exploitation Lawsuits

Roblox has a predator problem, according to the dozens of lawsuits filed against the game platform over the past year. Lawyers are looking to consolidate at least 31 different lawsuits filed in 12 different districts into one, big multidistrict litigation. The alleged victims in these cases are all different — and, crucially, all children — but the core of the lawsuits are the same: Parents are looking to hold Roblox accountable for its role in the abuses their children are alleged to have experienced on the platform.

“The case presents a matter of significant public concern involving a multibillion-dollar technology platform, Roblox, falsely represented as safe for children,” lawyers wrote in a newly filed document asking the court to consider consolidating the cases. “In truth, the platform’s design is alleged to be dangerously and unreasonably defective, providing a platform that enables adult predators to easily target, contact, and exploit minors.”

Roblox is more popular than ever. By Roblox’s own count, more than 30 million people were using the platform in June 2025, a number that has since grown to a reported 47 million concurrent users, per unofficial data. A large number of those people were pouring into two wildly popular games: Grow A Garden and Steal A Brainrot — they both can amass tens of millions of players at one time.

By design, Roblox is a space for socialization and play rather than a game itself. Roblox is a platform where its users can create games and other experiences. There are thousands of games and experiences, most of which don’t have the immense popularity (and millions of players) of Grow A Garden and Steal A Brainrot. But the promise of Roblox is that anyone can see this potential success, and anyone can play in the created spaces. It attracts a lot of children because of that simplicity, but it’s a space where adults congregate, too. Connection on the app is easy; part of the draw is that people can socialize with others while playing games. But, according to these lawsuits, Roblox isn’t doing enough to keep kids safe from the dangers that bad actors using the platform present.

Each of these lawsuits has their own individual claims and impacts, and separately detail the way in which a child allegedly met a predator on Roblox who later coerced and exploited that child. In one lawsuit, filed in September, a mother is suing Roblox for wrongful death after her son died by suicide following abuse by a 37-year-old man he met on the platform. In a different lawsuit, a parent said that their child had been coerced and abducted across state lines by a predator the child met on Roblox. The child later escaped. Other lawsuits detail alleged other sorts of exploitation and blackmail, including bribing children for explicit photographs with money or Roblox’s currency, Robux. The common thread between all these lawsuits is the claim that Roblox is responsible because it failed in creating a space that was truly safe for children.

Multidistrict litigation is a strategy that’s designed to streamline the court processes in instances where a company is being sued by lots of different people in different districts. Lawyers attempted to consolidate a bunch of different video game addiction lawsuits into a multidistrict litigation case in 2024, but the court panel denied the effort because the cases were levied against too many different companies. (The lawsuits can still continue on an individual level. Some have since been dismissed, while others are ongoing.) However, more than 100 lawsuits alleging video game addiction were consolidated in the California court system in 2025; this consolidation is cited in the exploitation filings as proof that centralizing these lawsuits is appropriate.

A Roblox representative told Aftermath it “strongly disagree[s] with the characterization by the plaintiffs lawyers and will respond in court.” The company said it has implemented “over 100” new safety features “this year alone,” including age verification, AI tools to monitor voice chats, and the ability for parents to better control what their children have access to.

“While no system is perfect, Roblox has implemented rigorous safeguards, including restrictions on sharing personal information, links, and user-to-user image sharing, and prohibiting sexual conversations,” a Roblox spokesperson told Aftermath in an email. “We also partner with law enforcement and leading child safety organizations worldwide to combat the sexual exploitation of children.”

On Tuesday, Roblox vice president of civility and partnerships Tami Bhaumik addressed the issue and Roblox’s improved safety measures while also claiming that the “negative press has come from things that have happened five years ago,” according to Variety.

As press around Roblox’s safety issues continues to grow, so does its userbase, making parents and lawmakers’ continued fight for accountability even more urgent. Alongside these parent lawsuits, Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill announced in August that she’s suing Roblox over its alleged negligence. Oklahoma attorney general Gentner Drummond announced in mid-September that he, too, is looking into legal action against Roblox “over serious child safety concerns.”