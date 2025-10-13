We’re Throwing A Party, And You’re Invited

Seven-hundred thousand years after hitting our corresponding subscriber goal, we’re finally doing it: We’re throwing a party. You and everyone you’ve ever known, loved, or loathed are invited.

Our big bash is taking place on October 28 at TV Eye in Ridgewood (16-47 Weirfield St), at 7pm. Come eat, drink, and be as merry as these times will allow! Mingle with the entire Aftermath crew! Except Luke, who lives in Australia and is not overly eager to visit America right now, because, well, you know. Given the proximity to Halloween, costumes are not required, but they are encouraged. There’ll be entertainment, too: Janus Rose – the first person to ever freelance for Aftermath – will be DJ-ing, as will Alien D and Actuator. Oh, and we’ll have some merch on hand, in case you’re into that.

As required by the venue, it does come at a slight cost: $10 for subscribers and $12 for non-subscribers (plus fees, which are unfortunately out of our hands). Subscribers: Check your email for a discount code.

This is gonna be a big one, though. In addition to the obvious spooky season stuff, the party will also serve as a celebration of our second anniversary! Perhaps we’ll share a few fun details about what we’ve got planned for the near future.

Beyond that, you’ll also be supporting the impact of stories like:

Trying To Get A Job In Video Games Right Now Is Like Crawling Through Hell

The Right’s Charlie Kirk Cancellation Spree Has Emboldened Gaming’s Worst

For The Love of God, Make Your Own Website

The Summer (Game Fest) Before The Fall (Of America)

With A Boat And Some Help, You Can Read Moby Dick In A Day

Games Media Can’t Ignore BDS Xbox Boycott

The Politics, Theology, And Hype Behind The First Gamer Saint

How OTK Lost Its Way

We Solved The Five-Year Mystery Of Who Owns Summergamesfest.com

OK, But Who Is Inverting Their Horizontal Controls?

Parrying Is The Best Thing In Video Games

Parrying Is The Worst Thing In Video Games

Long Handheld

We hope you’ll join us!

Fine print: Tickets required for entry. 21+ only.