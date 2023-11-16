User FAQ

Here you’ll find answers to some common questions we’ve been asked about your Aftermath account.

I signed up for an account but didn’t receive my verification email.

We’ve gotten reports of some verification emails going to users’ spam folders, so check there first if you didn’t receive your verification email.

I’m an existing user. How do I log into the site?

When you visit the site, look in the top right corner of the screen to find the Log In button. That will take you to the login/register screen, where you can enter your email address.

You can choose to "Email me a link to log in without a password," which will send you an email with a link to log in. Alternatively, if you have already set a password on your My Account page, the "Enter password" button will display as well. Choose your preferred method and log in.

I'm an existing user. How do I update my account details?

Once logged in, click on the "Welcome Back" button in the upper right corner and then on "My Account".

On your My Account page, you can:

Edit your email

Set up or update your password

If you're a paying subscriber with the ability to comment, you can add a user name and an avatar for commenting purposes

Adjust your newsletter selections

Add or modify your subscriptions

Add a payment method

Make sure to click the corresponding "Save" button when making any changes.

I’m a Member subscriber. How do I access the Discord?

You’ll be emailed a Discord invite link when you sign up for a Member-level subscription. You may not get the email right away, but if you haven't received it after 24 hours, please email us at support@aftermath.site from or including the email you used to create your subscription.

Please note that the Discord link will regularly reset. Please email us at support@aftermath.site if your Discord invite expired before you activated it.

I have questions about the RSS feed.

Aftermath readers love RSS! You can access the RSS feed from the Menu dropdown in the top right of the homepage. Currently, the RSS feed only provides excerpts of articles, even for paying subscribers. We recognize that’s not ideal for many of you, and are discussing whether to change it in the future while still preserving our paywall.

How do I get my Benefactor perks?

When you sign up as a Benefactor-level subscriber (thank you; we love you!), you’ll receive an email from one of us about next steps. If you haven’t received an email after a few days, please drop us a line at mail@aftermath.site from or including the email address you created the subscription with.

How do I give someone a gift subscription?

You can purchase an Aftermath subscription as a gift from the products page. You will be charged for your gift at the time of purchase. The recipient will receive an email with an explanation of how to redeem their gift subscription.

How do I give you more money, because I love your work so much?

We have a tip jar! Tips aren’t tax-deductible, but they are hugely appreciated.

My question isn’t here.

Check out our contact page to find the right person to contact. We’re a small team and are learning as we go, so we appreciate all your feedback and questions!