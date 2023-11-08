Skip to Content
Feature

Most Video Game Artwork Will Never Be Seen

NDAs and contracts keep most artist's work uncredited and locked away, forever

Video Games

The Exuberant Kitsch of Alan Wake II

Alan Wake II can sometimes be silly. Not that that's a bad thing.

Blog

Starfield’s Coffee Situation Is Dire

No wonder everyone is so lifeless

Movies

If Link Talks, I Walk

The only acceptable forms of communication for Link are hiiiiyah, break jar, and journalism

Feature

Game+Logo Is The Last Good Twitter Account

Let's enjoy the nice tweets while we still can

Feature

It’s Been A Bad Year For The Video Game Industry, But A Good One For Unions

"I'm glad that even big companies recognize that the labor movement is here to stay. It cannot be stopped, and you have to work with it instead of against it."

Blog

There’s No Good Place To Share Game Clips Any More

Sony is removing the ability to tweet videos from your PS5, and the world of gaming clips is worse as a result.

Video Games

After Mass Layoffs, CD Projekt Union Wants To Make Management ‘Think Twice’ About More

"I would love for CD Projekt to become this great example of a trailblazer of labor practices, just as we are a trailblazer of making good games."

Blog

The Road Goes Ever On And On

I ended up somewhere weird on a bike trip

Video Games

Fortnite Can’t Go Home Again

There's no escaping the metaverse

TV

The New Takeshi’s Castle Series Rules

It's great!

