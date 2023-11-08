Welcome To Aftermath
Most Video Game Artwork Will Never Be Seen
NDAs and contracts keep most artist's work uncredited and locked away, forever
The Exuberant Kitsch of Alan Wake II
Alan Wake II can sometimes be silly. Not that that's a bad thing.
Starfield’s Coffee Situation Is Dire
No wonder everyone is so lifeless
If Link Talks, I Walk
The only acceptable forms of communication for Link are hiiiiyah, break jar, and journalism
Game+Logo Is The Last Good Twitter Account
Let's enjoy the nice tweets while we still can
It’s Been A Bad Year For The Video Game Industry, But A Good One For Unions
"I'm glad that even big companies recognize that the labor movement is here to stay. It cannot be stopped, and you have to work with it instead of against it."
How A Leftist Meme Account Accidentally Fooled Everyone Into Believing A Famous Quote Came From Final Fantasy
Everyone including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and Google
There’s No Good Place To Share Game Clips Any More
Sony is removing the ability to tweet videos from your PS5, and the world of gaming clips is worse as a result.
After Mass Layoffs, CD Projekt Union Wants To Make Management ‘Think Twice’ About More
"I would love for CD Projekt to become this great example of a trailblazer of labor practices, just as we are a trailblazer of making good games."
The Road Goes Ever On And On
I ended up somewhere weird on a bike trip
Fortnite Can’t Go Home Again
There's no escaping the metaverse
The New Takeshi’s Castle Series Rules
It's great!
