52 Pick Up is a podcast about the strange and wonderful DC Comics series 52. Every other week, join Gita Jackson of Aftermath and Alex Jaffe of the podcast Insert Credit as we take you on an issue-by-issue journey through a comic book series that explains everything about the DC universe, if you only look hard enough.

52, which ran from May 2006 to May 2007, was an almost miraculous feat: a weekly series, written by some of the biggest talents then at DC, that didn’t feature Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman. Instead, it followed the tale of the other heroes of the DC universe, the ones who take care of business when the big names are out of commission. Looking back, the series feels like a trial run for the now ubiquitous “shared universe” concept that is now inescapable in superhero movies. Whether you hate or love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, 52 shows how we got here.

The show is edited by Esper Quinn, with original music by Jon Ehrens. Join us every other Wednesday on the podcast platform of your choice for new episodes! If you have questions for Gita and Alex, please send them to our mailbag at 52mailbag@gmail.com.

Week 0: Forgot About Lane

Journalist Gita Jackson and DC Lore Expert Alex Jaffe set the stage for full analysis of 52, the most important comic book of the century and the best series you’ve never heard of.

Week 1: Golden Lads and Lasses Must

All-Star Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe dive into everything you need to know to start reading 52, as well as grants for Evil STEM education, and million dollar fanfiction ideas.

Week 2: Looking Back At Tomorrow

All-Star Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe dive into the second issue of 52, covering Grant Morrison’s thoughts on Alan Moore, the super for Symbolman, and the origins of the phrase “curses, foiled again!”

Week 3: New World Order

All-Star Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe dissect issue #3 of 52, covering Jaffe’s favorite villain, the Creeper-Freakazoid connection, and why characters have to die.

Week 4: Dances With Monsters

All-Star Comics Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe investigate the fourth issue of 52, and cover neoliberal black capitalism, Superboy’s greaser rival, and the prevalence of cults in comics.

Week 5: Stars In Their Courses

All-Star Comics Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe analyze the fifth issue of 52, and discover a multiversal Scotland where everyone is like Grant Morrison, the Dark Souls of comics, and giant penny stolen valor.

Week 6: China Syndrome, with Brian Cronin

All-Star Comics Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe are joined by Star-Spangled CBR Senior Writer Brian Cronin in discussing issue 6 of DC’s 52.

Week 7: Going Down

Betrayal! Public shaming! Pop-punk and toxic lesbians! All-Star Comics Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe infiltrate issue seven of 52, the most important comic book of the century and the best series you’ve never heard of.

Week 8: Thief, with Dalton Deschain and Dylan Roth

All-Star Comics Journalist Gita Jackson and World’s Finest Comics Expert Alex Jaffe are joined by Dalton Deschain and Dylan Roth of Are You Afraid of the Dark Universe, covering issue eight of 52.

