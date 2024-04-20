Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Podcasts

You Don’t Have To Cheer For Big Tech

8:53 PM EDT on April 19, 2024

Fireworks in a dark sky
Designecologist

On this week’s episode of Aftermath Hours (which is coming to you a little after hours, a choice I obviously made on purpose so I could make this joke), Riley and Chris are joined by freelance games journalist Ian Boudreau to talk about AI, layoffs, and just how much Fallout is in the Amazon Fallout show.

We start by talking about Riley’s stressful quest to get internet in a new apartment (when did turning on utilities get so complicated??), before pivoting to the stressful quests of the Fallout TV show and what it does and doesn’t borrow from the games. Then, we discuss the drama around Marques Brownlee’s review of the Humane AI pin and how we can all avoid being conscripted into AI hype, which leads into a brief reminiscence about the ill-fated Juicero.

Next, we talk about the layoffs at Take-Two, a company that just said it wasn’t going to do layoffs, and do a bit of processing about our own layoffs. Last, we answer some reader questions about what we’ve been playing, where we think the internet is going, and what old tech we’d most want to find in a dumpster.

You can find this week's episode below and on SpotifyApple, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. If you like what you hear, please leave a review that will probably one day be scraped by AI and recited back to you as facts.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Blog

Sony Is Finally, FINALLY Changing Its Stupid Product Names

Uh, yeah, I own a pair of XTVG-753456s, they're from last year

April 18, 2024
Feature

Why Big Publications Like The New York Times Are Making Games (But Barely Covering Them)

"The ad market is terrible. There's very real news fatigue. There's tons of alternative sources for news that aren't even news agencies."

April 18, 2024
Blog

Clap Or AI Gets It

Can bad reviews kill companies? It’s a start.

April 17, 2024
See all posts