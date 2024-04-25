Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Twitch

A Statistical Analysis Of Twitch Streamers Trying To Name 100 Women

Sure, why not

2:30 PM EDT on April 25, 2024

Xenoxygene
5Comments

Recently, one popular Twitch streamer, QTCinderella, issued a challenge to others in her male-dominated field: name 100 women. Via a statistical analysis performed by another content creator, Xenoxygene, here is how that turned out.

Xenoxygene analyzed the performances of nine content creators who participated in the challenge. They listed 900 women, though with a fair amount of overlap, meaning that the real total came out to 550. On average, it took streamers 27 minutes and 28 seconds to extract 100 women’s names from their brains. Among them, the single most popular was Hillary Clinton, who everybody named. Michelle Obama, Sydney Sweeney, Taylor Swift, and Pokimane also fared well. In terms of categories, most women named were celebrities (30 percent), musicians (18 percent), streamers (13.3 percent), politicians (6.9 percent), YouTubers (6 percent), writers (4 percent), historical figures (3.6 percent), adult entertainment stars (3.5 percent), TV personalities (3.3 percent), or athletes (3.3 percent). 

The fastest streamer, Northernlion, managed the feat in 6 minutes and 58 seconds, but much of his on-stream shtick is derived from his savant-like recall of specific names, so it’s not entirely surprising that he thrived in this situation. Another streamer, Will Neff, managed to name more actresses from the adult entertainment industry than Hollywood, which is impressive in a different way. The streamer with the worst time, PointCrow, took 46 minutes and 14 seconds to name 100 women, but managed to name 100 Pokemon in under 5 minutes.   

"I guess we know where your priorities lie," said Xenoxygene in a video about his findings.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Impressions

Manor Lords Is Good, But Let’s Pump Our Brakes A Little

It's got some good ideas, but it's also very unfinished

April 24, 2024
Video Games

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Has Forced Trolls To Get Creative

Most players see Dragonsplague as a hazard to be avoided at all costs. Trolls see it as an opportunity

April 24, 2024
News

NYU Game Center Faculty Write Letter Of Support For Gaza Protestors

“We’re strong believers in the meaning of games as forms of culture, and as part of the political landscape”

April 24, 2024
Video Games

Fortnite Moved Away From Live Events To Focus On The Metaverse

An interview with former Epic CCO Donald Mustard explains why Fortnite's priorities shifted away from in-game events

April 23, 2024
See all posts