52 Pickup: Golden Lads and Lasses Must

We begin our journey through 52, starting with Booster Gold and his various endorsement deals.

2:26 PM EST on November 22, 2023

Booster Gold, plugging a soda brand after doing some super heroism

Image source: 52, DC Comics

In this new episode of 52 Pickup, Gita Jackson and Alex Jaffe take you through the first issue of 52, the greatest comic book series you've never heard of.

In our last episode Gita and Alex talked about their comic book origin stories. Now, we're talking about the heroes we'll be following along throughout the bulk of 52, including one of Gita's favorites, Booster Gold.

If this is your first introduction to Booster Gold, you're welcome. Booster was created by Dan Jurgens in 1986, right after the groundbreaking crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. He is a character born from '80s consumerism, a little bit like the British comedian Harry Enfield's character Loadsamoney. But while Loadsamoney ended up being a little too close to the kind of people Enfield was parodying and became an avatar of mindless consumption, Booster had a much funnier fate: he kind of never got that popular, which was then tied into his character. In this issue, as Booster Gold ever is, he's languishing in obscurity trying desperately to make a buck. Sometimes I think about the kind of scams this guy would run on Twitch.

The episodes covering each issue of 52 and the secrets they contain are free, and you can subscribe through iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts. The bonus episodes will only be available to Aftermath subscribers. We hope you’ll subscribe and join us!

Gita Jackson@xoxogossipgita

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

