52 Pickup: Going Down

Betrayal! Public shaming! Pop-punk and toxic lesbians!

5:56 PM EST on February 15, 2024

a screenshot of the cover of issue 7 of 52 pickup, depicting booster gold shielding his face from paparazzi in the style of a tabloid cover
52, DC Comics

Hello listeners! Alex Jaffe and Gita Jackson continue on our re-read of 52. This week they covered issue 7, checking in on failson Booster Gold and the trials and tribulations of lesbian disaster Renee Montoya.

On this episode, Gita goes on an extremely long digression about My Chemical Romance, their favorite emo band. Gerard Way, the lead vocalist and frontman for the group, is a longtime comic book fan and writer. He even convinced Grant Morrison to star in a music video for the group, where Morrison does some particularly unconvincing acting.

The episodes covering each issue of 52 and the secrets they contain are free, and you can subscribe through iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts. The bonus episodes will only be available to Aftermath subscribers. We hope you’ll subscribe and join us!

Gita Jackson@xoxogossipgita

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

