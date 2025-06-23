Skip to Content
Adventure Games, Poker And Casinos Do Not ‘Overlap’, You Weirdos

No normal person could type 'Recognizing the growing convergence between gaming and gambling'

7:43 PM EDT on June 23, 2025

2Comments

For well over 20 years the website Adventure Gamers was home to all kinds of writing and discussions about a genre that, while having enjoyed something of a renaissance in this "bring back all the old games" era we're living through now, also went through one hell of a drought in the 2000s.

Whether it was news, reviews or just being home to a popular forum, Adventure Gamers was for many a cozy little internet hangout, whether you were talking about the classics (Sierra and Lucasarts) or more modern series like Telltale's efforts. While the website still technically exists, I'm using past tense for a reason here, because in recent weeks the whole thing has basically gone to shit.

Earlier this month the site's forums, and its decades of history, were wiped without notice, along with AG's user reviews of games. While some of the content has been saved in web archives, to delete that past at all, let alone without warning, is an extremely shitty move from the site's owners.

Or, should I say new owners, because while there is scant public information about a recent sale, discussions among the community suggest that the site has recently been sold, appears to be publishing AI-generated content (all bylines have been removed from the site’s articles) and that former writers have been asking to have their names removed from AG's masthead, to no avail.

No sooner had the forums and archives been deleted than the site began leaning hard into online betting, with four of the six menu items at the top of the page leading to stuff like "Online Casinos" and "Poker Sites".

Also the site's "About Us" page has recently been edited to read:

About Us

Adventure Gamers has long been recognized as the largest English-language website dedicated to the adventure game genre. Since our founding, we’ve provided trusted, in-depth coverage of puzzle-driven narrative games, from classics like Zork, King’s Quest, and Monkey Island, to the latest releases redefining the genre for modern players.

But as the digital entertainment world evolves, so do we.

Expanding Into the Gambling Industry

Recognizing the growing convergence between gaming and gambling, Adventure Gamers has expanded its coverage to include the online gambling sector.

With increasing overlap in design, technology, and user engagement between video games and online betting platforms, this evolution is a natural fit for our expertise.

Our team includes seasoned reviewers and industry analysts with years of experience in both video game journalism and online gambling. We now provide unbiased reviews and news coverage for online casinos, sportsbooks, and emerging platforms in the iGaming space.

From bonus breakdowns to sportsbook functionality, withdrawal speeds, and customer support, we rigorously test and analyze each site using real accounts to deliver honest, player-focused content.

RIP, Adventure Gamers. If you're a fan of the genre and want to read and talk about it with actual human beings, many former AG writers are now running the site Adventure Game Hotspot, and have announced plans to open a new forum for everyone displaced by AG's sudden closure. 

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.



