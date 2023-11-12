Aftermath Open Thread: How Are We All Doing?

Hi Aftermath commenters! It's the first Sunday our humble little blog has existed. Let me know what you're up to.

For my part, I have been playing a lot of Alan Wake II while clinging to my husband for moral support. Let it be known that I am the only person brave enough to play this game at this website.

Other than that, I re-watched Minority Report for the first time in many years and holy shit does that movie rip. In case you've never seen it, it's about Tom Cruise using a computer powered by the minds of three comatose children to solve future crimes by playing GeoGuessr, and that's barely an exaggeration. I'm also amused that Stephen Spielberg invented the Kinect eight years early, though my husband did remind me that Spielberg apparently consulted futurologists to create Minority Report's vision of 2054.

How about y'all? What are you playing? What hobbies are you getting into? What movies have you been watching? As we used to say on another website, talk amongst yourselves.