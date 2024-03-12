Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Underexplained Lists

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Moogles, Ranked

Kupo

4:41 PM EDT on March 12, 2024

Square Enix
3Comments
Join the Discussion

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, like basically all Final Fantasy games, contains Moogles – aka little floating puffball guys who say “kupo” a lot. One of Rebirth’s several thousand minigames involves repeatedly rounding up a small handful of especially mischievous Moogles. Let’s rank them.

  1. Getting hit by a truck.
  2. Getting hit by a slightly smaller truck.
  3. Getting hit by a bigger truck.
  4. Getting pancaked by a drunk dump truck driver.
  5. Getting hit by a truck that’s actually a Transformer, robot in disguise.
  6. Getting hit by a truck driven by an estranged family member you never thought you’d see again.
  7. Getting hit by a truck once, miraculously emerging with no injuries, and then getting hit by the same truck again.
  8. Getting hit by a truck once, miraculously emerging with no injuries, and then getting hit by a different truck.
  9. Getting hit by all the above trucks at once.
  10. Getting hit by all the above trucks first in succession, then at once as a kind of Dragon Ball Z-like familial finishing blow.
  11. Moogle Merchant.
  12. Mokey (the yellow one).
  13. Molulu (the blue one).
  14. Moog (the white one).
  15. Mosh (the green one).
  16. Molala (the orange one).
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options
Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

Super Baseball 2020 Ruled

This isn't Inside Baseball, it's Future Baseball

March 13, 2024
Media

Workers At The Gamurs Group Of Video Game Websites Describe It As ‘Hell’

Current and former staff say recent changes at the network have it in 'a race to the bottom'

March 12, 2024
News

Saudi Arabia’s State-Sponsored Gaming Booth Is Upsetting Queer PAX East Attendees

Qiddiya Gaming is a project of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and is part of a multibillion dollar initiative to bring esports to the country.

March 11, 2024
Media

Games Journalism: An FAQ

What's a blacklist? How do NDAs work? Let's find out

March 11, 2024
See all posts