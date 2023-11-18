Get The Fuck Outta Here With Another Last Of Us Remaster

Sony and Naughty Dog just announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which will be out in January on the PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered launches Jan 19 on PS5, bringing with it:



🏹 Roguelike survival mode No Return

✂️ Previously cut Lost Levels

⚙️ Tech improvements

↗️ Upgrade path for PS4 owners



Full details: https://t.co/PpAiy2Ze00 pic.twitter.com/AntSXUcKsc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2023

Readers, you may remember The Last of Us Part II? It's a video game that came out in 2020. It won a bunch of awards, reviewed very well but also made a bunch of people really uncomfortable. It also, uh, has some issues that make publicising the game in this exact moment a very interesting decision.

2020 was three years ago! You're not allowed to do this, sorry. That's too soon. Especially when you've already pulled this shit twice already. Come back in another 5-7 years, thank you!