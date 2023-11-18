Skip to Content
Get The Fuck Outta Here With Another Last Of Us Remaster

2020 was only three years ago! You're not allowed to do this, sorry

7:56 PM EST on November 17, 2023

15Comments
Sony and Naughty Dog just announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which will be out in January on the PlayStation 5.

Readers, you may remember The Last of Us Part II? It's a video game that came out in 2020. It won a bunch of awards, reviewed very well but also made a bunch of people really uncomfortable. It also, uh, has some issues that make publicising the game in this exact moment a very interesting decision.

2020 was three years ago! You're not allowed to do this, sorry. That's too soon. Especially when you've already pulled this shit twice already. Come back in another 5-7 years, thank you!

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

