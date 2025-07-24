Let’s All Read A Shitty Video Game Press Release Together

I know this isn't a regular Aftermath feature, but just this once, I think it would be fun if we all sat down on pillows, got a nice warm drink and read through a video game press release together.

Make sure you read every line. It'll be worth it. Especially if you're into cultural jumpscares.

NADA HOLDINGS CORP. (Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan; Chairman: Joe Teng, hereinafter “NADA HOLDINGS”) is pleased to announce, in partnership with Dragami Games Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa, Tokyo; President and CEO: Shohei Sato, hereinafter “Dragami Games”), the launch of two major new projects in the LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW series: a brand-new game and an anime adaptation.

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW is a zombie action game originally released in 2012, known for its dark humor and graphic gore. In 2024, the remastered edition, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP, was released to positive acclaim. With cumulative series sales surpassing 1.5 million units, the title has enjoyed enduring support from fans over the years.

Under the strong partnership between NADA HOLDINGS and Dragami Games, development is already underway on a brand-new LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW title that both preserves and builds upon the appeal of the original. With a firm commitment to honoring the spirit of the original work, the development team includes key staff members who were involved in the previous title. The new project is also being developed with close attention to fan feedback.

As with the original, the new title aims to recreate a world rich in dark humor. The development process will prioritize staying true to the distinctive tone and spirit of the original work, without imposing excessive creative restrictions in the name of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

Starting today, the official social media account (X) is now live. Moving forward, it will share updates on production progress and the latest news related to the project.