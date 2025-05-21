I Am Excited To Report That It Is Once Again Time For Famicase!

Every year, Meteor in Tokyo run a cool little exhibition where artists imagine an interesting/funny video game and design a cartridge for it, even though the game itself does not exist. Yet as you're about to see, with the 2025 show now up and running, many of them are so good that you will want them to exist.
The exhibition, called Famicase, has been running for ages; this is the 19th successive year I've covered it, and it never fails to disappoint. Some of the games look neat, others look terrifying, others still (often my faves) are simply shining examples of video game typography.
As a treat for getting this far, note that for years now there have been game jams on Itch where people really do turn these covers into something playable; you can check out the 2024 edition here, and hopefully 2025's isn't too far away.
And as a further treat, if you want to know what the exhibition itself looks like, Aftermath reader (and Benefactor subscriber!) Adam Gothelf was there earlier this week, and took some photos!
