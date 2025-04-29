Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Video Games

A Very Slick Vision For A New Nintendo Operating System

From colors to icons, it's lovely

4:56 PM EDT on April 29, 2025

3Comments

Like the hardware itself, the Switch 2's interface looks a lot like its predecessors. Which, fine, Nintendo can be glacial when it comes to changing this stuff, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement (or just new ideas!).

A very pretty example of exactly what I'm talking about is Dan Clarke's attempt at creating an entirely new Nintendo OS. A video games-centric designer by trade--we've covered Dan's stuff before!--this goes well beyond just mocking up a main dashboard, going into the tiniest detail on everything from fonts to icons to the battery display.

It's great how Virtual Console games are given their own little historical showcases

What I love about it is that it manages to nail both ends of the brief. Yes, it's clean and crisp in the way all modern interfaces must be for a serious company selling expensive hardware, but it also doesn't forget that Nintendo is a company built on fun, and so still has room for stuff like a cute little pop-up when you put the cartridge in, and a re-imagining of achievements as "stickers".

If you're a fiend for this stuff as much as I am, please go check out the full concept over on Dan's site; design sickos should know it includes everything from the colour palette to the percentages/dimensions for the layout of the home screen.

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

