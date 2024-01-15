Open Thread: Happy Long Weekend

Hey, folks! Here in the U.S. it's Martin Luther King Jr. day, which means many -- though definitely not all -- have the day off. In that spirit, we're taking a quick little break, but we'll be back to our regularly scheduled programming tomorrow.

In the meantime, what are you up to? What have you been playing recently? I'm still slowly but surely making my way through Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which hasn't deviated much from the Cyberpunk formula so far, but which has definitely presented a more densely packed, refined take on an inconsistent but interesting world.

I'm hoping to finish it relatively soon, because though I've enjoyed spending the past couple months with Cyberpunk, I'm ready to explore unfamiliar territory. Anybody got any off-the-beaten-path recommendations? Smaller, non-triple A games you think would serve as a good palette cleanser after Cyberpunk?