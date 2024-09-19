Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

Nintendo’s Lawyers, Forever Thirsting For Blood, Finally Get Around To Suing Palworld

'Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights'

9:57 PM EDT on September 18, 2024

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company announced this evening that both companies will be suing Pocketpair, Inc, better known as the developers of Palworld, aka "Pokemon With Guns".

Nintendo's brief legal statement--which doesn't get into the specifics of what, exactly, it is they're suing over--reads:

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter), together with The Pokémon Company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair, Inc. (HQ: 2-10-2 Higashigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, “Defendant” hereafter) on September 18, 2024.

This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights. Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years.

Is it weird that it took Nintendo this long (Palworld launched back in January), when it can come down so quickly on fan projects before they even see the light of day? Maybe the company had to build a case this time, since suing an actual, commercially-successful video game (Palworld has made over $70 million since launch) is harder than bullying some kids into taking down a fan-made project.

Or maybe Nintendo just figured it's better to sue someone for damages after they've made all that cash.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

Black Myth: Wukong’s Ambition Is Worth Taking Seriously

When you look past the headlines, it is worth interrogating the sheer ambition of Black Myth: Wukong.

September 18, 2024
Blog

The Bean Influencers Got Me

Have you heard the good news about beans?

September 18, 2024
Video Games

EA’s Cutting-Edge AI Concept Imagines A Pile Of Boxes

"Imagination to Creation" pipeline fails to do either

September 17, 2024
Video Games

Spellbreak, Shut Down When Its Developer Was Acquired By Blizzard, Is Still Alive

Its community has been keeping the flame burning for years

September 17, 2024
See all posts