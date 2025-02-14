In Solstice-5, AI Builds Machines And They Try To Eat An Entire Planet

In 2023 I did a whole art feature on Paul Chadeisson's Solstice-5, a cautionary film about the dangers of AI set against the backdrop of a bountiful--but barren--alien landscape.

So I was delighted that this week saw the release of a new Solstice-5 episode, this one titled Forgotten Archives, a haunting 11-minute fictional history of humanity's doomed, near-future attempt at mining an entire planet.

It tells roughly the same story as the first--we send machines to mine a planet, and the machines go, uh, overboard--only now with all-new visuals, and an even more pointed message warning against the dangers of unchecked growth and placing our human faith in artificial intelligence.

Anyway I don't want to undermine the video's sombre message here, but...those are some very cool robots and spaceships blowing up in some extremely cool ways.

