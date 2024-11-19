Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
It's our birthday! For a limited time, new subscribers can get their first month of Aftermath for just $1
Blog

Hey Sony, Can You Not

After the year we've had, another big acquisition is the last thing we need

3:36 PM EST on November 19, 2024

Djordje Novakov / Shutterstock
8Comments

Word on the street is that Sony is in talks to buy Kadokawa, which you might know as the main shareholder of Dark Souls and Elden Ring studio FromSoftware, but which also owns other video game companies like Spike Chunsoft, Acquire, Gotcha Gotcha Games, and FromNetworks, a substantial chunk of the manga industry, a publishing arm that is responsible for many of Japan’s still-remaining gaming magazines (including Famitsu), and anime studios like Doga Kobo ENGI, Studio KADAN, and Raging Bull. The list goes on. Hoovering up the Japanese mega-conglomerate is definitely an idea, but here’s another: Don’t! 

Mergers and acquisitions haven’t been so great for the people who make games in recent times – both in the increasingly un-hallowed halls of Sony’s rivals and specifically at Sony. This year alone, it laid off 900 people – or eight percent of its workforce – across beloved, successful studios like Insomniac, Naughty Dog, and Guerrilla. Bungie, a relatively recent addition to Sony’s portfolio, was also forced to lay off 220 people and beam up into the Sony mothership to churn out live service games. Most recently, Sony shut down Concord developer Firewalk Studios, another recent acquisition, after its costly debut game failed to gain immediate traction. 

Sony’s reputation in the anime and manga space has also taken some recent hits. The Japanese giant owns Funimation, which acquired near-ubiquitous anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021, after which Funimation shut down its own streaming service, wiping users’ digital libraries and subjecting them to significant price hikes. Crunchyroll management has also recently come under fire for allegedly tampering with a voice actor’s private mail, causing the actor, David Wald, to drop his roles with the company. Other actors have accused Crunchyroll of anti-union behavior.

What if we didn’t feed the aforementioned Kadokawa subsidiaries into the mashing maw of that infernal machine? What if, instead, we broke up both Sony and Kadokawa? Wouldn’t that be fun? More fun, perhaps, than even a sequel to Bloodborne? Alas, this deal will probably sail through without issue, but I can dream.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Blog

Reject Modernity, Embrace Tradition (In Football)

Sometimes, it's OK to go back

November 19, 2024
Feature

After The Election, Leftist Influencers Are At A Crossroads

There will never be a liberal Joe Rogan, but the Democratic establishment prefers to ignore what it's already got

November 18, 2024
Podcasts

Our Favorite Moments From Aftermath’s First Year

"It's cool to be the happy dog"

November 15, 2024
See all posts