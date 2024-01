A dog named Peanut Butter just completed a run during this year's Awesome Games Done Quick speedrun marathon. He played through all of Gyromite, a game that came bundled with the original Nintendo Entertainment System deluxe set along with Robotic Operating Buddy (R.O.B.), a robot peripheral that could be used to play Gyromite and exactly one other game.

A dog named Peanut Butter is currently attempting a speedrun of Gyromite pic.twitter.com/0giqWTUe9Y — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) January 16, 2024

Peanut Butter made short work of Gyromite using a custom controller with two central, large buttons, one of which would lower blue barriers for Gyromite's auto-walking main character when pressed and held, and the other of which would do the same to red barriers. Peanut Butter's owner, James, employed a little-treat-based reward system to keep Peanut Butter on track. In that sense, we are all Peanut Butter.

Though Peanut Butter came close, he did not score a world record. However, he still did a very, very good job.