Thank You! And Now, For Some Announcements

Phew, we made it. That's week one of Aftermath Dot Site in the books. As good a time as any to thank everyone for everything, and to also make some announcements for the week ahead.

Firstly, and once again, thank you. Thanks to all the press and creators who covered us, everyone who sent us encouraging words and, most importantly, to everyone who has already paid for a subscription to the site. We couldn't be doing this without any of you.

While we're talking about subscribers, with our launch party over this week is about getting down to work, so everyone who has paid up so far needs to know some stuff:

If you’re a Member or Benefactor subscriber, you’ll soon have access to our Discord. That will be up and running later this week. Keep an eye on your inbox for instructions on joining.

If you’re a Benefactor subscriber, we’ll be in touch this week about the next steps for your perks.

A lot of you have asked about the RSS feed. (Our tech partners at Lede tell us Aftermath’s audience has shown the most enthusiasm for RSS out of all the Lede sites, so congrats on out-nerding coders.) You can find a link to it here.

You can also find our Tip Jar here, in case you or someone you know would like to support us outside of (or in addition to) subscribing. Tips aren’t tax-deductible, but they will earn you our eternal love, which is better than filling out tax forms.

In case you missed it, our first podcast, 52 Pickup, is live! As the old saying goes, find it wherever you get your podcasts. Paid subscribers get access to bonus episodes. We have more podcasts on the way, and paying subscribers will get bonus episodes of them too!

Last, if you’re reading this post but aren’t a paying subscriber, we’d obviously love to have you subscribe! We’ve loved making our work freely available last week, but the site depends on reader support to survive. Folks who’ve made a free account will be able to read a limited number of stories, but if you want to read all our blogs, consider chipping in!

If you have more questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us!