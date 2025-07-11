Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

If You’re Going To Reject Someone’s Video Game Job Application, You Don’t Have To Be A Dick About It

'Keep gaming and good luck in your future quests'

10:13 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

meeboonstudio
1Comments

I was on Linkedin again yesterday--I have a problem, I know--and even by that site's low standards I saw something that rocked my socks clean off. It was a rare glimpse behind the curtain of just how fucked up the job market is right now for people cast into the winds of the video game industry because of...everything.

The site's algorithm had served me a post from narrative writer/designer Stella Sacco, screenshotting a rejection letter they'd recently received, and it read:

Hi Stella,

Thanks again for stepping into the game and applying to our Narrative Designer role. We appreciate the time and effort you spent in preparing your application.

We've reviewed your application and are sorry to inform you that we'll not proceed with your application this time. This decision was as challenging as the toughest game level, as we had to consider many relevant candidates.

Although this quest didn't result in a win, we hope you'll consider applying for future roles that align with your experience, skills, and personality. We value your interest in our gaming universe and invite you to continue exploring our job openings.

Once again, thanks for showing an interest in joining our team. Keep gaming and good luck in your future quests!

You have got to be fucking kidding me. These responses are being sent to adults applying for jobs in a billion-dollar industry. If you work at this company, and you'll know if you do, do better. If you know someone who works here, tell them to do better. If you do something similar, or are thinking about it, do not.

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

This Is Not A ‘Stop Killing Games’ Explainer, I Just Think It’s Interesting

There's drama and democracy

July 10, 2025
Hardware

All My Pants Are From Outlier Because They Appear To Live Forever

Outlier makes pants that will survive the abuse of several presidential administrations.

July 10, 2025
Video Games

Now You Can Finance In-Game Items, In Addition To Burritos

Bad feature of late-stage capitalism somehow gets worse

July 9, 2025
Video Games

With Anthem’s Impending Server Shutdown, I’m Trying It For The First Time

'Now or never'

July 9, 2025
AI

What Will It Take To Get You Off Twitter

It's July 2025

July 8, 2025
See all posts