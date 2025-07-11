If You’re Going To Reject Someone’s Video Game Job Application, You Don’t Have To Be A Dick About It

I was on Linkedin again yesterday--I have a problem, I know--and even by that site's low standards I saw something that rocked my socks clean off. It was a rare glimpse behind the curtain of just how fucked up the job market is right now for people cast into the winds of the video game industry because of...everything.

The site's algorithm had served me a post from narrative writer/designer Stella Sacco, screenshotting a rejection letter they'd recently received, and it read:

Hi Stella,



Thanks again for stepping into the game and applying to our Narrative Designer role. We appreciate the time and effort you spent in preparing your application.



We've reviewed your application and are sorry to inform you that we'll not proceed with your application this time. This decision was as challenging as the toughest game level, as we had to consider many relevant candidates.



Although this quest didn't result in a win, we hope you'll consider applying for future roles that align with your experience, skills, and personality. We value your interest in our gaming universe and invite you to continue exploring our job openings.



Once again, thanks for showing an interest in joining our team. Keep gaming and good luck in your future quests!

You have got to be fucking kidding me. These responses are being sent to adults applying for jobs in a billion-dollar industry. If you work at this company, and you'll know if you do, do better. If you know someone who works here, tell them to do better. If you do something similar, or are thinking about it, do not.