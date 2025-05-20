Oh No, Anyway

I opened Linkedin the other day--I am addicted to scrolling through the depravity of its most popular members, please send help immediately--and was greeted with an alarming moment of self-reflection.

This person, who works for a weird Web3 website, posted:

What went wrong? Where was the long-term success?

I think some dipshits fleeced some even bigger dipshits out of $22 million, failed to make enjoyable video games because they were never interested in making video games in the first place and now someone–anyone who owned any of these games’ now-worthless tokens–is left holding the bag.

Hope that helps!