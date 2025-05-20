Oh No, Anyway

Skip to Content
10:40 PM EDT on May 19, 2025

John T Takai / Shutterstock
I opened Linkedin the other day--I am addicted to scrolling through the depravity of its most popular members, please send help immediately--and was greeted with an alarming moment of self-reflection.

This person, who works for a weird Web3 website, posted:

4 Games Shutdown in 1 WeekOver the past week, four notable web3 games-Tatsumeeko, Nyan Heroes, Blast Royale, and Rumble Kong League-shut down within 24 hours, despite raising over $22M collectively. This continues a growing trend in the web3 gaming space, where early promise often fails to translate into long-term success.So, what went wrong-and what can future teams learn?

What went wrong? Where was the long-term success?

I think some dipshits fleeced some even bigger dipshits out of $22 million, failed to make enjoyable video games because they were never interested in making video games in the first place and now someone–anyone who owned any of these games’ now-worthless tokens–is left holding the bag.

Hope that helps!

Luke Plunkett
@lukeplunkett.com

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

