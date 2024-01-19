Skip to Content
Video Games

Whose Mouth Is This?

Indiana Jones in "The Great Circle" looks like Harrison Ford, but also Troy Baker

1:57 PM EST on January 19, 2024

Indiana Jones in video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:" a white man with brown hair buried up to his shoulders in sand
MachineGames
7Comments
Join the Discussion

MachineGames showed the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at yesterday’s Xbox Direct. The Wolfenstein studio’s take on the film series seems like fun, but I am haunted by one question: whose mouth is on the game’s version of Jones actor Harrison Ford?

The voice coming out of Jones is gaming’s everyman Troy Baker. Entertainment Weekly writes that “Baker flew out to MachineGames' home base in Sweden early in the process to work out blocking for the motion-capture performance” but that “the character's animation maintains the likeness of Harrison Ford’s performance” from the films. Something that struck me about the trailer was how much video game Indiana Jones looks like Harrison Ford, especially Ford’s notable mouth.

If you, like my Aftermath colleagues, are now going “His mouth?”, let me explain: I can’t really explain it! I have strong childhood memories of Harrison Ford’s mouth– not from Star Wars, like every normal person, but from his role in 1991’s Regarding Henry, a middling movie about a lawyer who gets amnesia after a shooting. I remember watching this movie a million times for reasons that alluded me then but which, like most of my childhood media obsessions, probably had to do with being a trans guy before I knew trans guys existed. The point is: I think Harrison Ford has a pretty distinctive mouth.

Here it is in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark:

A screenshot from the movie "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark:" Harrison Ford with a white scarf on his head, holding a stick
Paramount

Here it is in Regarding Henry:

A screenshot from the movie "Regarding Henry:" Harrison Ford standing in a dark hallway
Paramount

Here it is in Star Wars:

A screenshot from the movie "Star Wars: A New Hope:" Harrison Ford as Han Solo, wearing a white shirt and black vest, leaning over a table next to Chewbacca
20th Century Studios

Jones’ mouth in The Great Circle really captures what stands out to me about Ford’s: always a little bit open, the heavy bottom lip, the sharp corners turning up in a smile or a smirk. It really looks like Harrison Ford’s mouth! The fidelity of the rest of his face kind of comes and goes, but the mouth

My first thought was that they mo-capped Ford’s face, but then where does Troy Baker play in? I think Baker also has a pretty notable mouth, because he has one of those upsettingly good-looking actor faces that I envy for gender reasons I tell myself I’m over this far into my transition but clearly am not. Like Ford, Baker has a very distinctive smile, and he also has a uniquely Troy Baker mouth, with a distinctive thin upper lip. Here he is at a Comic-Con way back in 2013:

An image of actor Troy Baker at New York Comic-Con: Baker, wearing a white shirt and black suit coat, sitting behind a table of microphones and water bottles

Here he is on a Stoicism YouTube show (??) last year:

Actor Troy Baker on a podcast: wearing a white t-shirt, black shirt, and black baseball hat, in front of a wall of books

Here he is talking on his Instagram:

So let’s go back to Great Circle Jones. In the image atop this post, the mouth really looks like Ford to me. Similarly, it feels Ford-ish in the image below.

A screenshot from video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Indiana Jones in a brown hat, brown suit coat, white shirt, and brown tie with white spots, standing in an office
MachineGames

But when it moves a bit in this same scene, the effect changes, and it feels more Baker-ish in the upper lip and the way the corners turn up.

A screenshot from video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Indiana Jones in a brown hat, brown suit coat, white shirt, and brown tie with white spots, standing in an office
MachineGames

Here, later in the trailer, it feels like a combination of Baker, Ford, and the general weirdness of computer-animated faces, though it’s got the heaviness and tilt of Ford’s mouth.

A screenshot from video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Indiana Jones in a brown hat, brown coat, and white shirt, smirking in front of a grey background
MachineGames

We’re already in uncanny valley territory with video game Ford-as-Jones but with Baker-as-Ford-as-Jones’ voice coming out, but the mouth is tripping me the hell out. I keep rewatching the trailer, staring at it, slipping into different memories of myself staring at the mouths of men throughout my life. There’s a lot happening for me here!

The most logical answer is that this is just video game magic, because MachineGames probably didn’t fly Harrison Ford to Sweden to move his mouth around, and there’s plenty of material of his face out there to draw on. (I have, of course, reached out to ask and will update if I hear back.) MachineGames said Great Circle will be a mix of first and third person, so I won’t have to stare at Jones’ face the entire time I play it, pondering the mystery of his mouth. Please weigh in with your own wild theories, with which we will keep ourselves occupied until the game comes out later this year.

Riley MacLeod@rcmacleod

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

