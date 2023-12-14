Podcasts
52 Pickup: An Interview With Geoff Johns
Alex Jaffe sits down with Geoff Johns to chat comic books and exciting new collaborations.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Aftermath
See all posts
This Holiday Season, Give Your Loved Ones The Most Precious Gift Of All: A Subscription To Aftermath
Both our monthly and discounted annual subscriptions are available
It Should Be Illegal That I’m Not Better At “Buddy Holly” In Fortnite
I'm too old for this
On Twitch, The Goalposts Will Never Stop Moving
Another day, another controversy about women's attire
The Video Game History Foundation’s New Online Library Looks Like A Wonder Of The World
Decade's worth of material is going to be made available to browse online