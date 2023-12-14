Skip to Content
52 Pickup: An Interview With Geoff Johns

Alex Jaffe sits down with Geoff Johns to chat comic books and exciting new collaborations.

2:26 PM EST on December 14, 2023

A screenshot from the trailer for Ghost Machine featuring two new super heroes looking at each other in profile
Ghost Machine

Exciting news for listeners of 52 Pickup: you’re getting your first taste of our bonus content in the form of an interview with one of the most prolific and celebrated comic book writers, Geoff Johns.

Alex Jaffe had the chance to talk to Johns during Comic-Con, where they talked about his illustrious career and also his new venture, the creator owned shared comic book universe Ghost Machine.

The final order cutoff for Ghost Machine #1 is December 18th. While this interview will run in our free podcast feed, future interviews with creators will be bonus content for Aftermath subscribers. Make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out!

Gita Jackson

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath.

