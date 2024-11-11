Skip to Content
Happy First Birthday, Aftermath

9:00 AM EST on November 11, 2024

15Comments

Happy birthday to us! It’s the first anniversary of Aftermath, and we’re spending a whole week celebrating. 

We’ve all learned a hell of a lot in our first year of existence—mostly, that our vision of sustainable journalism and a better internet is actually possible. A year ago, all we had was the hope that there were readers out there who wanted to read the stories we wanted to write, and would support us with a subscription. Today, we have a thriving reader community, a ton of stories we’re proud of, and we’re part of a cohort of reader-supported journalism that’s charting a new course for media and the internet. It’s truly all thanks to you, and we couldn’t be more grateful.

We’ll be running some special blogs this week that recap our first year and that capture what we think is the spirit of Aftermath. But we also want to make sure as many people as possible are along for the journey. 

So from today through November 29, we’re offering new subscribers a month of Aftermath’s Reader tier for only $1. The Reader tier is our most popular tier; in addition to letting you read all of our articles, it also gives you access to bonus episodes of our podcast 52 Pickup, where Gita Jackson and Alex Jaffe take you through the world of DC comics. We think it’s a great way for new folks to learn more about what we do.

If you’re reading this blog, you’re probably already a subscriber, but we’d be grateful if you’d spread the word. We know times are tough, and while we hope the sale brings new people to the site, we’re also happy to give newcomers a more affordable way to check us out.

If you’re a subscriber who’d like other ways to support us, we have several subscription tiers, as well as a tip jar and a merch store.

Thanks for being here, and here’s to another year of Aftermath.

Aftermath Staff@Aftermath_site

Hi! We're the writers, and owners, of this website.

