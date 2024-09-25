Aftermath Has Merch Now!

Readers with an eye for detail and a long memory may remember that a few months back we promised that if we passed 3500 paying subscribers we'd start selling merch. Well, good to our belated word, we are now selling merch!

Welcome to the Aftermath Shop, where you'll find an initial offering of apparel and accessories, all of it adorned with one of our many Aftermath logos, all of it either extremely cool or extremely practical (or both!).

We've used Australian company AS Color for our premium hoodies and shirts (read more about them here), while our massive tote is certified organic cotton. There's also a very large mug, a hat and some stickers available. We've tried to keep prices as low as possible; we're not really using this store to make money (we'll only make a few bucks per items), more to just get readers and subscribers into something nice and relatively affordable as far as merch goes.

Please note--before you wonder aloud about more styles, more items and more colours--that this is just an initial offering! We've got big plans for this store and our merch, so stay tuned in the weeks and months to come for more designs and more drops.

As for any other questions you might have: yes we ship worldwide, yes you can change the store's currency for most of the markets we're read in and we support a wide range of payment methods, from credit cards to Paypal to Google and Apple Pay.

Also some of the items we're offering (like the hoodie and faded tee) are oversized, so please triple-check the size charts before ordering!

You can check out the store, and buy something if you'd like, at the link below!