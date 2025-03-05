Deliver At All Costs Is *CRASH* A Great *SMASH* Demo *HOUSE FALLS DOWN*

Next Fest is probably the only time I play demos these days, partly because there are simply too many games on Steam and I couldn't get around to most of them even if I wanted to, but also because I'm not someone who normally likes to partake in a game before it's done.

I don't like to dabble! I don't want to eat two slices of pizza in the car then the rest on the couch; I like to get home, put my feet up, put a movie on, get in the mood then eat all the pizza.

With demos though, as with everything else in life, there are exceptions, and mine normally come in two forms: sandboxy games where the demo is just letting me kick some tyres for a minute (Islands And Trains), and demos like Deliver At All Costs, where I don't care that I'm having the intro and some missions spoiled early because I'm simply not paying attention to them.

Deliver At All Costs is an isometric game where you drive a car around running errands and making deliveries. As an isometric-enjoyer I'm a huge fan of the perspective as it is, but this game's party trick isn't its viewpoint, it’s the carnage. For whatever reason--and I don't know if the game's narrative will support this, or if anyone will care--but Deliver At All Cost's world is almost fully destructible.

Look at this!

Looks fun, right? It is fun. You can download this demo, install it and within minutes be fishtailing a 50s pickup through someone's house before crushing a fence and flattening a whole row of trees. Not for any reason, just because you can.

I could and should be telling you everything else about the game now, what the rest of the demo was like, its story and structure, but to be honest I have no idea. Every time I've booted this up I've made one right turn out of a garage and just started driving into everything I see.

Which is fine, it's a demo. The nuance and meat of this game is the pizza, which I'm sure I'll make time for later down the line when this is done. Lights out, whole thing at once, yada yada. For now, as a demo, I just want to wreck shit, and for as long as the demo is still available, you should too.