Fortnite Is My Favorite Interoperable Ecosystem

Man, I sure am enjoying this season of Fortnite, my favorite persistent, open and interoperable ecosystem. And thanks to Disney’s new $1.5 billion investment, I can’t wait to hang out with my friends in a transformational new games and entertainment universe!

Disney’s stake in Epic Games really is part of an ambitious plan to return The Walt Disney Company to a period of sustained growth and shareholder value creation . And I can’t wait for the multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.

But Fortnite is more than just a place where all IP can live together. For one, it’s a great metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators , where anyone–even me!--could make a living building for the Fortnite ecosystem. But Fortnite is so much bigger than a potential career for a die-hard player like me. It’s a way of life!

I know some people might say spending time in video games is silly, but they don’t understand all the valuable life lessons it’s taught me. For instance, did you know that with success comes arrogance and that’s typically the death of success? If there’s one thing you learn after a hard-fought Victory Royale, it’s that! And that’s a lesson I can take with me into the real world, and one I never would have learned if I was doing something dumb like voice chatting with the entire world about politics.

I love Disney, and I love Fortnite, and this really is a great chance to reach consumers where they are so they can engage with Disney in the ways that are most relevant to them. So wherever we’re dropping, boys, I know it’ll be a place where magic is epic!