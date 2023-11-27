Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Log In
Blog

Enjoy Ten Minutes Of Some Guy Mic Spamming Old Music In Half-Life Deathmatch

It's time to return to The Old Ways.

3:20 PM EST on November 27, 2023

A picture from Half-Life

We’re so back.

5Comments
Join the Discussion

Look, nostalgia is a toxic impulse, I will be the first to admit that. But I can't help but feel a pure serotonin hit watching like ten minutes of this guy blast Slipknot and Beastie Boys tracks in Half-Life Deathmatch through the most blown out mic available.

The video "Nature is Healing" is from uploader Stolid. In it, player "Ryan Gosling" blasts a series of Top 40 radio hits from the 90s and 2000s. Non-zero chance this video gets DMCA'd within a week, thus invalidating this post, so for posterity here is the tracklist.

 • Beastie Boys - Intergalactic

 • Eminem - Without Me

 • Drowning Pool - Bodies

 • System Of A Down - Chop Suey!

 • Slipknot - Duality

 • The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So

• Korn - Got The Life

 • Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger

 • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop

 • Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

 • Axel F - Crazy Frog

 • Foo Fighters - Everlong

 • Haddaway - What Is Love

"Play some Ramstein." Buddy, I am with you there.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options
Chris Person@Papapishu

Creator of Highlight Reel, contributor at Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

TV

Blue Eye Samurai Is Incredible Television

Come for the fights, stay to have your heart broken

November 27, 2023
Blog

The New Games Journalism, Same As The Old Games Journalism

These are all cyclical discourses in video games, an industry with lots of history but no real desire to preserve it or look backwards.

November 27, 2023
Media

It’s Another Bad Day For Games Journalism

It seems like ReedPop doesn’t know how journalism makes money either

November 27, 2023
Video Games

Yakuza’s AI Mission Throws ChatGPT Into The River, Where It Belongs

November 26, 2023
See all posts