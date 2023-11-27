Enjoy Ten Minutes Of Some Guy Mic Spamming Old Music In Half-Life Deathmatch

Look, nostalgia is a toxic impulse, I will be the first to admit that. But I can't help but feel a pure serotonin hit watching like ten minutes of this guy blast Slipknot and Beastie Boys tracks in Half-Life Deathmatch through the most blown out mic available.

The video "Nature is Healing" is from uploader Stolid. In it, player "Ryan Gosling" blasts a series of Top 40 radio hits from the 90s and 2000s. Non-zero chance this video gets DMCA'd within a week, thus invalidating this post, so for posterity here is the tracklist.

• Beastie Boys - Intergalactic

• Eminem - Without Me

• Drowning Pool - Bodies

• System Of A Down - Chop Suey!

• Slipknot - Duality

• The Hives - Hate To Say I Told You So

• Korn - Got The Life

• Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger

• Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop

• Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

• Axel F - Crazy Frog

• Foo Fighters - Everlong

• Haddaway - What Is Love



"Play some Ramstein." Buddy, I am with you there.