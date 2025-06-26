Front Mission 3 Deserved Better Than This AI Slop

Front Mission 3, an absolutely classic tactical RPG, is getting a remake. And it looks like complete dogshit.

Cullen Black over on RPGSite has a copy of the remake--the original was released on the PS1 in 1999--and has shared a bunch of images showing the various ways Megapixel Studios SA, the remake's developers, have "decided to feed all of the game's original 2D art assets into some form of upscale algorithm to clean them up, sometimes dramatically altering the content of the original image".

He's not kidding! While some of the more harmless examples include regular remake/remaster suspects like upscaled character portraits looking weird, there are far more egregious alterations here, like this image of a wrecked wanzer (a mech in the Front Mission universe), which in the original on the left clearly had legs and guns, but in the remake on the right is now...a crashed Eschercopter:

Front Mission 3 / RPGSite

Or this briefing screen, which in the original (left) was clearly illustrating a wireframe schematic, but in the remake (right) is now a maze you see printed on the back of a family restaurant's menu:

Front Mission 3 / RPGSite

If you're wondering about the rest of the game, a trailer was posted earlier today showing extensive gameplay footage, and nearly every comment is complaining about how certain animations or sound effects have been cut (or replaced with worse versions).

This sucks! I know it's not as convenient as playing it on the Switch, but if you want to play this game as it was originally intended, you should just play the original.