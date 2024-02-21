Google’s Search Results Are Even Worse Than We Thought

The report takes two approaches. It looks at the way certain websites are able to leverage Google's search algorithm to constantly appear near the top of a user's results. But it also looks at the media ownership situation, where tons of famous brands--many of them once-respected magazines and websites--have been hollowed out and turned into SEO farms by a small handful of increasingly desperate publishers.
It's grim reading. Buzzfeed posting air purifier "reviews" that are just pulling text from Amazon customer feedback is a lowlight, but a real bummer is seeing the way that companies have seen people flocking to Reddit posts to get actual human advice, and decided...it's time to flood Reddit posts with bogus reviews as well, where even if the user is banned, the comment remains and turns up on Google search results.
Every single company pushing this shit is to blame, of course, but as Housefresh point out at the end of the report, this is Google's house, and these publishers are using and exploiting Google's rules, so the responsibility ultimately lies with Google. Who is to blame is the easy question, though; whether anyone cares enough to fix anything is a whole other problem.