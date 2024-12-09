Itch Goes Down, Blames…The Company That Makes Funko Pops [Updated]

In October, there were fears that indie/experimental games repository Itch might have some issues thanks to the, uh, decline of the British Empire. Two months later and the site has indeed gone down, but not because of shifts in the geopolitical landscape. Rather, Itch is blaming Funko.

The whole site has gone down tonight, with anyone trying to visit it greeted with a "This site can’t be reached" message. After a bit of confusion as to why that was, Itch were able to provide some info, tweeting:

I kid you not, @itchio has been taken down by @OriginalFunko because they use some trash "AI Powered" Brand Protection Software called @BrandShieldltd that created some bogus Phishing report to our registrar, @iwantmyname, who ignored our response and just disabled the domain

Itch later added:

Also, for transparency, we did take the disputed page down as soon as we got the notice because it's not worth fighting stuff like that. Regardless, our registrar's automated system likely kicked to disable the domain since no one read our confirmation of removal.

Itch say that, until their registrar (iwantmyname) replies to their emails asking "WTF is going on", the site will remain down.

Just to make it clear: Itch say their whole site is down because the company that makes Funko Pops used a shitty AI service that wrongfully filed a phishing report.

UPDATE 6:30am, December 9: It's back.