Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

Itch Goes Down, Blames…The Company That Makes Funko Pops [Updated]

Funko is accused of using 'trash AI Powered Brand Protection Software'

2:51 AM EST on December 9, 2024

Funko
2Comments

In October, there were fears that indie/experimental games repository Itch might have some issues thanks to the, uh, decline of the British Empire. Two months later and the site has indeed gone down, but not because of shifts in the geopolitical landscape. Rather, Itch is blaming Funko.

The whole site has gone down tonight, with anyone trying to visit it greeted with a "This site can’t be reached" message. After a bit of confusion as to why that was, Itch were able to provide some info, tweeting:

I kid you not, @itchio has been taken down by @OriginalFunko because they use some trash "AI Powered" Brand Protection Software called @BrandShieldltd that created some bogus Phishing report to our registrar, @iwantmyname, who ignored our response and just disabled the domain

Itch later added:

Also, for transparency, we did take the disputed page down as soon as we got the notice because it's not worth fighting stuff like that. Regardless, our registrar's automated system likely kicked to disable the domain since no one read our confirmation of removal.

Itch say that, until their registrar (iwantmyname) replies to their emails asking "WTF is going on", the site will remain down.

Just to make it clear: Itch say their whole site is down because the company that makes Funko Pops used a shitty AI service that wrongfully filed a phishing report.

UPDATE 6:30am, December 9: It's back.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Music

My First Video Game Concert Was Pretty Cool

Composer Austin Wintory conducted the soundtrack to "Journey" alongside a live playthrough

December 9, 2024
Podcasts

Preserving Video Game History Is An Uphill Battle

"I think we live in a world where if a library was a new idea, everyone would laugh it off"

December 6, 2024
Video Games

Give Me More Indiana Jones Reviews

Is The Great Circle a video game? How much video game is inside it? Is it the right amount of game?

December 6, 2024
See all posts