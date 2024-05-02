Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
News

RIP Roll7, You Deserved Better Than This

The OlliOlli series were some of the best skateboarding games ever made

10:34 PM EDT on May 1, 2024

OlliOlli World
2Comments

Remember how in February publisher Take-Two--who, thanks to Grand Theft Auto, have more money than you or I could ever conceive--had no current layoff plans, then two months later went out and laid off 600 people? We've learned today via Bloomberg that among those 600 people are everyone at two of the company's studios: Intercept Games (Kerbal Space Program 2) and Roll7, which are both being closed.

While it's still unclear what the future will hold for Kerbal Space Program 2--a game that hasn't had the best time since launching last year, but will apparently still be receiving "updates"--I had a particular fondness for Roll7, a studio that was only bought by Take-Two in 2021! It had been around in some form since 2008, and in that time had developed a ton of very cool video games, from the side-scrolling skateboarding series OlliOlli to rollerskate murder simulator Rollerdrome to the much-expanded OlliOlli World.

These were all good, successful video games, games that defined the studio and even won awards. OlliOlli World won Best Sports Game at the DICE Awards in 2023, and Rollerdrome won Best British Game at the BAFTAs last year as well.

Going beyond official recognition, I also honestly believe the OlliOlli titles are some of the best skateboarding games ever made, and that the studio should be applauded for the work they put into making their games look amazing as well; Roll7 games had such a unique and vibrant style that in a previous life I wrote art features on both OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome in the same year.

But now two entire studios are toast, all because a company with revenue in the billions woke up one day and decided it didn't need to keep them around anymore. And why would they, when all they really care about is shaking people down for spare change every second minute they're playing Grand Theft Auto Online or NBA 2K.

Recommended

Company With ‘No Current Layoff Plans’ Announces Layoffs
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Video Games

Indika Is A Weird, Challenging Journey Of Faith

A nun and a convict walk and talk about God

May 1, 2024
TV

The New Look: It’s A Good TV Show!

An agonising exploration of what it means to find justice after defeat

April 30, 2024
Impressions

I Played Five Call Of Duty Games Last Week And Now Feel Really Bummed Out

How did it come to this?

April 29, 2024
See all posts