Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

It’s Important to Poop In Metaphor: ReFantazio

Using the toilet on a specific day will permanently increase your main character's luck stat in Metaphor: ReFantazio

12:42 PM EDT on October 18, 2024

Check the toilet, your life depends on it. Credit: ATLUS

1Comments

Outside of CitiBike guides, Aftermath is not committed to doing guides because it’s thankless, gruelling work and none of us really wanna do it. But, while playing Metaphor: ReFantazio, I discovered an important detail that I thought was worth sharing. Namely, that pooping raises your main character’s stats. So, for the sake of SEO and because I want to have an article with this headline, let’s break down how that works.

These are the days to poop. Credit: Atlus

The toilet that your protagonist needs to use to become a better person is on your gauntlet runner, which is the big ship with legs you eventually get. The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio has a five-day week with thirty days in a month like a weird version of the French Republican calendar. The days of the week are Flamesday, Watersday, Arboursday,  Metalsday, and Idlesday. The time you want your character to poop is Idlesday, which is the fifth day. Pooping on this day will permanently increase your luck by 1. Doing so on the other days will do nothing statistically, so basically, if any day of the month is divisible by 5, you want to crap. The reason for this is left ambiguous, but showering also gives you experience, just as in life. 

Should I? Credit: Atlus
Wait a tick... Credit: Atlus
Eureka! Credit:Atlus

Anyway that’s it. I hope this guide was useful in your Metaphor: ReFantazio playthrough, but also in your day-to-day life, although I would probably have more than one bowel movement every five days.

An alternate text of the same interaction. Credit: Atlus.
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Chris Person@Papapishu

Creator of Highlight Reel, contributor at Aftermath.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Books

Even FIFA, One Of The World’s Biggest Series, Had To Start Somewhere

It's crazy to consider now, but the original FIFA's developers "lived in constant fear of cancellation"

October 17, 2024
Twitch

Asmongold Realizes The Error Of His Ways, But It Might Be Too Little, Too Late

The dangers of a self-made echo chamber

October 17, 2024
News

French Union Pushes Back Against Don’t Nod’s Aggressive Layoff Plan

"We will not pay for our bosses' mistakes"

October 16, 2024
See all posts