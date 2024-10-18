Outside of CitiBike guides, Aftermath is not committed to doing guides because it’s thankless, gruelling work and none of us really wanna do it. But, while playing Metaphor: ReFantazio, I discovered an important detail that I thought was worth sharing. Namely, that pooping raises your main character’s stats. So, for the sake of SEO and because I want to have an article with this headline, let’s break down how that works.

These are the days to poop. Credit: Atlus

The toilet that your protagonist needs to use to become a better person is on your gauntlet runner, which is the big ship with legs you eventually get. The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio has a five-day week with thirty days in a month like a weird version of the French Republican calendar. The days of the week are Flamesday, Watersday, Arboursday, Metalsday, and Idlesday. The time you want your character to poop is Idlesday, which is the fifth day. Pooping on this day will permanently increase your luck by 1. Doing so on the other days will do nothing statistically, so basically, if any day of the month is divisible by 5, you want to crap. The reason for this is left ambiguous, but showering also gives you experience, just as in life.

Should I? Credit: Atlus

Wait a tick... Credit: Atlus

Eureka! Credit:Atlus

Anyway that’s it. I hope this guide was useful in your Metaphor: ReFantazio playthrough, but also in your day-to-day life, although I would probably have more than one bowel movement every five days.