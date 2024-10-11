Join Us In Appreciating Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Menu Screens

The fact Metaphor: ReFantazio has some of video gaming's most beautiful menu screens shouldn't be a huge surprise; these are the Persona guys, after all. But still...I don't think even I was quite prepared for just how beautiful the game's menu screens are.

Just look at this! These are menus.

Or, if you'd like to see them in motion--and they move just as nice as they look in screenshots--here you go:

Thank you for joining me on this episode of Beautiful Menu Screens, I hope to see you all again soon.