Join Us In Appreciating Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Menu Screens

I'm barely even playing the game, I'm just endlessly scrolling through these instead

6:12 PM EDT on October 11, 2024

The fact Metaphor: ReFantazio has some of video gaming's most beautiful menu screens shouldn't be a huge surprise; these are the Persona guys, after all. But still...I don't think even I was quite prepared for just how beautiful the game's menu screens are.

Just look at this! These are menus.

Or, if you'd like to see them in motion--and they move just as nice as they look in screenshots--here you go:

Thank you for joining me on this episode of Beautiful Menu Screens, I hope to see you all again soon.

Luke Plunkett@LukePlunkett

Co-founder of the good website Aftermath.

