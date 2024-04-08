Open Thread: Eclipse

There's a solar eclipse today, which is pretty cool! Lots of people are traveling for it, but I'm in DC, where experts say it will just look like an overcast day. Are you going to have a better view? Doing something cool? Let me live though you in the comments.

Here's a handy interactive map to figure out what the eclipse will be like where you are. (Update: if that map isn't working for you, here's one from NASA.) Also, please remember not to stare directly at the sun. I know it's super confusing to have an event focused on looking at something you're not supposed to look at, but you should not stare at the sun. (My sister told me her littlest kids are getting out early from school, because teachers are concerned that kids running around outside during pickup will totally stare at the sun, which: fair.)

Tell us what you're up to!