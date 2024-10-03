Skip to Content
Aftermath home
Aftermath home
Log In
Video Games

They Don’t Make Anime Like They Used To, But They Sure Do Make Games Inspired By Those Anime

Macrossing streams

10:05 AM EDT on October 3, 2024

Truant Pixel
2Comments

A little while ago, Luke published a piece about the anime of his youth and how They Don’t Make ‘Em Like They Used To – a curmudgeonly rallying cry that he used as a jumping-off point to examine the very literal ways in which that statement is true. One example he cited was Macross, an ‘80s mech series that has found numerous ways to be about way more than just mechs. Rogue Flight, a space combat game coming later this year, wears that influence on its sleeve. 

The game’s trailer speaks ominously of the world burning at the hands of a “watchman system” that took control of the solar defense force and turned on humanity, then shows off some slick-looking animated scenes and even slicker-looking space combat. The ships do flips. I’m into it. 

This one’s also touting a seriously stacked voice cast. Rogue Flight’s Steam page says that it features “Japanese talent from Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gundam, Naruto & One Piece, and English voice talent featured in Overwatch and Fallout 76, League of Legends and Marvel's Avengers.” It seems like, at least on that front, developer Truant Pixel understood the assignment. But can its story measure up to the likes of Macross Plus and Macross: Do You Remember Love, which Luke, Chris, and I derailed an Aftermath meeting to gush about last week? It’s a tall order, but here’s hoping.

All of this got me thinking: What are some other games that do justice to the retro anime vibe? As far as released stuff goes, there’s the sadly-discontinued Jumplight Odyssey, as well as better-faring fare like VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action and the recent River City games. On the horizon, Vivarium looks super promising if you’re into cozy stuff, and Nightshift Galaxy appears to be approaching mechanized space combat from a slightly different angle than Rogue Flight. Are there any others on your radar? 

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading Aftermath!

Please register to read more free articles

See all subscription options

Enjoyed this article? Consider sharing it! New visitors get a few free articles before hitting the paywall, and your shares help more people discover Aftermath.

Nathan Grayson@vahn16

Co-owner of the good website Aftermath. Reporter interested in labor and livestreaming. Send tips to nathan@aftermath.site.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Aftermath

Music

Luke Said To Tell You About My Mandolin

Not that I need an excuse

October 3, 2024
Twitch

Streamer Who Lives In Fear Of Saying N-Word Because It Could End His Career Has Actually Said N-Word Multiple Times, Still Has A Career

Ah! Well. Nevertheless

October 2, 2024
Video Games

We Can’t Trust Nintendo To Be Reasonable

Another Switch emulator has bitten the dust, but what else do you expect?

October 1, 2024
See all posts