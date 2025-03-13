Log Off, Tim Sweeney

While all billionaires are bad, and all suffer from some level of brainworm infestation, few seem to be operating with the level of cognitive woodrot as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Here is Sweeney, the boss of the company responsible for Fortnite and the Unreal Engine, pillars of the video game industry, agreeing with an overtly conspiratorial and openly racist post from the most unloved person on the planet:

I should note this isn't the first time a 55 year-old man worth billions of dollars has taken to social media to make embarrassingly inaccurate statements about elites and those opposing them.

If you were ever going to uninstall the Epic Game Store, or decide to make a video game using literally any other engine, now is a great day to do it.