The Video Game History Foundation’s Online Library, A Wonder Of The Modern World, Is Now Open

Having first announced the initiative in December 2023, the Video Game History Foundation today launched (well, in early access, at least) their online library, an exhaustive effort to not only catalogue the history of video games media and associated press materials in print, but also to let everyone access it.

With the tagline "For free. For everyone. Wherever you are", the library houses over 1500 old games magazines, along with a ton of press kit material and even some development paperwork like concept art and design documents.

You can get a tour of the whole site (and learn a lot more specifics) in the video below, and visit it here. Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got a dozen old issues of the Official Sega Dreamcast Magazine to read through before lunch.